Setting the record straight! Brian Austin Green said that he and estranged wife Megan Fox are not “sending petty digs to each other” after he posted a picture of himself kissing girlfriend Sharna Burgess on social media on Tuesday, July 6.

“For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great,” Brian, 47, wrote on his Instagram Stories the next day, after he seemingly shaded his ex by writing in the caption of his PDA photo that it had “been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with” and there was “no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with.”

“We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids,” he added in his statement shared Wednesday, July 7, before concluding his message, “Now stay safe and spread kindness and love.”

Courtesy of Brian Austin Green/Instagram

Megan, 35, had initially responded to his photo of him and Sharna, which was taken at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom, by commenting, “Grateful for Sharna,” alongside a purple emoji heart. However, Megan later deleted her reply, which was initially captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

In her own post showing her kissing Brian’s cheek, Sharna, 36, wrote, “Even at Disney World you’re all I see. I could never get enough of you Pandora was pretty epic [though].”

Having previously tied the knot in June 2010, Megan filed for divorce from Brian in November 2020.

The estranged couple share sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey. In addition to his three children with Megan, Brian is also a dad to son Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Megan has moved on to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and they made their red-carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards.