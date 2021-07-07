Sharna Burgess is one lucky girl! The Aussie-born Dancing With the Stars star snagged actor Brian Austin Green as her main man and it looks like she couldn’t be happier.

Brian and Sharna started dating in December 2020 after the Anger Management star parted ways with his estranged wife, Megan Fox. The former couple married in 2010 and they share three sons — Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Sharna couldn’t help but gush over the Transformers star and the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor’s coparenting relationship in a February interview with the Morning Show.

She said the exes are “doing a great job with managing their situation” and she feels “grateful that [she’s] been able to fit into it — into their world.”

“He’s a wonderful dad, and he and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children,” she added. “And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”

Around the same time, Brian and the reality TV star went on Instagram Live and opened up about their relationship.

They discussed their love for one another saying, “Everyone knows this has been kind of a weird year for me, so what an amazing Valentine’s Day this has been.”

“And it’s funny — I kinda feel like when you put yourself in a space where you, on some level, decide that you’re going to surround yourself with people that help you move forward on a path instead of pulling you back, that they do that,” he said.

“Sharna’s been amazing in my life — not only for that reason, but that’s been a big thing for me. She’s been so invaluable, she really has,” he continued. “And what a great way to start 2021 — to find an amazing person and go into it with a positive feeling and outlook and really a sense of, ‘This could be the year that starts something. This could be the start of something amazing.'”

Keep reading to learn more about Sharna!

Where did Sharna Grow Up?

The ballroom dancer was born on June 21,1985, in Wagga Wagga, Australia. She’s always been a movement artist at heart and at the age of 5, she began training in ballet, jazz and gymnastics. When she was 8, Sharna started her ballroom dancing lessons.

How Did Brian and Sharna Meet?

Brian and Sharna had a meet-cute at a coffee shop and the rest is history! The two began dating in 2020 after Megan filed for divorce in November. The lovebirds became Instagram official in January.

Does Sharna have kids?

While she does not have children of her own, she loves to hang out with Brian’s kids. The couple opened up about their relationship to Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “My kids love her. It’s a win-win right now,” Brian gushed.

“He is an amazing dad, I can tell you that. He’s one of the best I’ve ever known or witnessed. He’s incredible,” Sharna chimed in. “I love spending time with the boys. I love having them in my life. They’re amazing kids, so it’s not a hard gig.”

Sharna also hopes to have children her own someday. “Kids have always been on the cards for me,” she said.

When Did She Join Dancing With the Stars?

Sharna began her stint as a professional dancer on TV when she starred in the Australian version of Dancing With the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance in Belgium and the Netherlands.

She joined the American series in its 13th season in 2011 as a troupe member. By season 16, she was promoted to a regular pro.

She won season 27 with her celebrity partner, Bobby Bones. Sharna has also been a judge on the Australian version since 2019.

What is Her Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sharna’s net worth is estimated to be $750,000. DWTS has certainly upped her street cred and wealth. According to Variety, contestants on the dancing competition series make $125,000 for the show’s rehearsal period and their first two weeks on camera. When they make it beyond week three, they earn additional fees each time. Looks like Sharna is raking in the moolah!