Save the drama for your mama! Megan Fox kept the peace on Instagram when her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, seemingly shaded her when he posted a photo of himself kissing girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Megan, 35, wrote and then deleted a comment on Brian’s post on July 6. The comment, however, was caught by the eagle-eyed account, Comments by Celebs.

“It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with,” Brian, 47, captioned the snap, which was taken at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. Sharna, 36, replied in the comments section, “There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you.”

The Jennifer’s Body actress then commented, “Grateful for Sharna,” alongside a purple emoji heart.

On her own Instagram account, the Dancing With the Stars pro posted a snap of herself planting a kiss on Brian’s cheek at the amusement park.

“Even at Disney World you’re all I see,” Sharna wrote. “I could never get enough of you Pandora was pretty epic [though].”

Megan filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 star in November 2020. Brian and the Transformers star tied the knot in June 2010 and separated a decade later.

The estranged couple share sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey. In addition to his three children with Megan, Brian is also a dad to son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Megan has moved on to rapper Machine Gun Kelly and they made their red-carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards.

A source previously dished to Us Weekly that the “Rap Devil” singer, 31, has met Megan and Brian’s children.

“MGK has met Megan’s kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them,” the source said “Megan and Brian’s relationship is so up and down. They have been coparenting in a healthy way as best as they can.”

“MGK and Megan aren’t seriously talking about getting engaged, married or having kids right now and they’re not there yet,” the insider continued. “It’s too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian included. They are definitely super into each other. MGK is obsessed with Megan.”