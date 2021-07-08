Working together. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green agree to “put their differences aside” for the sake of their children, a source exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“Brian and Megan had some issues about coparenting, mainly to do with who their kids were surrounded by,” the insider says.

The source notes that Brian’s girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, and Megan’s beau, Machine Gun Kelly, are here to stay and “don’t seem to be going anywhere.”

“It’s still a work in progress, but they’re getting better. The good thing is that their kids like Sharna and MGK,” the insider adds.

On July 6, Brian, 47, posted a snap kissing Sharna, 36, at Disney World. Megan, 35, commented that she was “grateful” for the Dancing With the Stars pro and fans thought she was shading her ex.

“It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with,” Brian captioned the pic. Sharna replied in the comments section, “There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star set the record straight on July 7 and shared where he stands now with Megan.

“For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great,” Brian wrote on his Instagram Story. “Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other.”

“We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids,” he added. “Now, stay safe and spread kindness and love.”

Brian and the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress share sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey. The estranged pair married in 2010 and split a decade later.

He confirmed his breakup with Megan in May 2020 and opened up about the split on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me,” he stated.

“As far as a family, what we’ve built is really cool and it’s really special. So we decided let’s make sure that we don’t lose that. Let’s make sure that we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids. We’ll do family vacations and holidays with the family and really make that a focus with the kids,” he continued.

While Brian and Sharna have moved onto each other, Megan has been dating MGK, 31, since mid-2020. They made their red-carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards in November.