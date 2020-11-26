Megan Fox officially filed for divorce from estranged husband Brian Austin Green again amid her new romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

The Jennifer’s Body actress, 34, submitted the paperwork on Wednesday, November 25, in Los Angeles County Court, according to The Blast.

Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock

Fox took legal action to end their marriage six months after Green, 47, confirmed their split in a May episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast. At the time, he told fans not to vilify Fox for moving on romantically with MGK.

The exes share three kids together, Noah Shannon Green, 8, Bodhi Ransom Green, 6, and Journey River Green, 4. The Beverly Hills, 90210, performer also has a child of his own, 18-year-old Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, with Vanessa Marcil.

Over the weekend, the Transformers bombshell made her red carpet debut with her new man (real name: Richard Colson Baker) at the American Music Awards on November 22. Fox and Baker, 30, walked arm-in-arm while posing for photographers at the event, which was scaled down amid the pandemic.

After seeing her new collarbone tattoo with the message “el pistolero,” several fans are convinced it is a nod to her rapper beau, considering it translates to “the gunman.” Fox also previously got some ink dedicated to her ex, opting to get “Brian” written on her right hip bone as a tribute to her now-estranged husband.

ABC/Shutterstock

Following Green and Fox’s split, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress blasted her former flame for seemingly painting her as an “absent mother” by posting a photo of himself and Journey on Instagram for Halloween.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” Fox vented after spotting the new portrait with their son. “I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram.” The Anger Management actor later deleted the pic and re-uploaded the snap sans-Journey.

The Rogue starlet previously filed to dismiss her divorce from Green in April 2019 following her 2015 filing. However, they ultimately ended up parting ways after reconciling.

Fox and Green tied the knot in June 2010, and it appears their relationship is now over for good.