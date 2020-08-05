Oh snap! Brian Austin Green seemingly shaded his ex Megan Fox after the 34-year-old posted a loved-up selfie with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday, August 5.

“Achingly Beautiful Boy … My heart is yours,” the Transformers actress, 34, captioned a black and white selfie with the rapper, 30. The two appeared to have taken a swim as they posed with wet hair and towels around their waists.

Courtesy of Megan Fox/Instagram

Hours later, the 90210 alum, 47, posted a slide show of his sons — Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 18, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcil, and boys Noah, 7 Bodhi, 6, Journey, 4, whom he shares with Megan — with an almost identical caption as his ex’s. “Achingly beautiful boys … My heart is yours,” he wrote.

Courtesy of Brian Austin Green/Instagram

Although Brian seemingly threw some shade at the brunette bombshell and her PDA-filled romance with the music artist, he has nothing but respect for the mother of three. “She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that,” he said on the May 18 episode of his podcast, “… With Brian Austin Green.” At the time, Brian also revealed he and Megan split in late 2019 and she started seeing the musician shortly after.

“After 10 years of marriage [to Brian], Megan’s enjoying the excitement of hooking up with a cool rapper with an edge!” a source exclusively told In Touch in May. “She grew close to [Machine Gun Kelly] on [the] set of their new movie, but their friendship turned into something more.”

The couple first sparked dating rumors after being spotted out together and confirmed their romance one month later in June. “Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told Us Weekly on June 17. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

Since going public with their relationship, the two can’t stop gushing over each other and their special connection. Megan revealed she knew “right away” MGK was her “twin flame” after meeting on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. “Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think,” she said in her first interview with MGK as a couple on the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast in July.

Despite what her ex may think, Megan is clearly smitten.