New ‘do! Counting On alum Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, is rocking a new hairstyle.

The father of two, 34, who shares kids Felicity and Evangeline with Jinger, 28, shared a snap of his fresh buzz cut and thick beard via Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 2. Jeremy was all smiles while holding a Matias Ojala soccer jersey gifted to him by the athlete. “Love you bro,” the former TLC star, who used to play soccer himself, wrote. “Thank you for the jersey.”

Courtesy of Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram

The post shocked fans as it was the first time Jeremy appeared on social media with his new look. The “Hope We Hold” podcast host usually sports a full, styled head of hair and slight beard.

Prior to Jemery showing off his new look, the theologian has been very vocal about Jinger’s disgraced brother, Josh Duggar. In fact, on June 21, Jeremy called out Josh, 34, for being an “abusive hypocrite” via YouTube.

The father of seven was recently found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 151 months in prison, which equates to between 12 and 13 years behind bars.

“My brother-in-law will one day stand before the [judgment] of Christ and have to give account for his actions — and I fear for him … If you take advantage of the vulnerable for your gain, you should be terrified,” Jeremy said during a 17-minute video titled “Three Truths.”

While the preacher said he hoped Josh would “experience” repentance, he acknowledged his brother-in-law’s crimes should “be punished” and pleaded for the eldest Duggar to “embrace the justice of the court.”

Jeremy also subtly shaded Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, in the video. The mother of seven previously wrote a letter to the court asking the judge for leniency when it came to her husband’s sentencing.

“True repentance is not asking for lenience, knowing that what he deserves is the eternal punishment of God,” Jeremy explained later in his video. “True repentance is not concerned with reputation, damage control or getting off the hook.”