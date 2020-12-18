Courtesy of The Duggar Family/Instagram

Almost a teenager! Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar celebrated their daughter Jordyn’s 12th birthday with a loving message on Friday, December 18.

“We are so thankful to God for giving us this beautiful daughter 12 years ago,” the Counting On couple wrote alongside a montage of photos on Instagram. In the snaps uploaded via their shared account, Jordyn was beaming while posing in front of a chocolate shake with a lit candle alongside her dad, 55.

“She brightens our lives with her sweet smile! She loves kids, and if there’s a baby in the house she will tote them around and absolutely spoil them with attention and affection,” the message continued, raving over her admirable qualities.

Courtesy Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

“Jordyn is crafty and she loves creating special gifts such as superhero capes or homemade lollipops for her nieces and nephews,” Jim Bob and Michelle, 54, added. “She makes friends easily and everyone loves her fun personality!”

The photos of Jordyn showed her spending time with Jessa Seewald’s (née Duggar) baby girl, Ivy, and Anna Duggar’s (née Keller) youngest child, Maryella.

Jordyn isn’t the only kid in the family who recently turned another year older. Jim Bob and Michelle also shared a heartfelt post to ring in Josie’s birthday on December 10. “Josie was born prematurely at 25 weeks weighing just 1 pound, 6 ounces at birth. We prayed (along with thousands of others!) that God would spare her life and [give] her strength and energy to live and thrive. God has certainly answered those prayers!!” the TLC personalities shared.

Courtesy Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

Amid the back-to-back birthday celebrations, the family reunited for a fun yuletide tradition. “We had an absolutely wonderful time at our third annual Duggar Family Ugly Sweater Party!! Everyone went ALL OUT on their outfits, but [John David] was the ultimate winner of the ugliest sweater!!” they shared on Instagram.

The Duggars did a white elephant gift-exchange and faced off in a baking competition, giving them plenty of laughs and new memories. “We even got some snow this weekend so it is really feeling like Christmas around here!” they added.

Keep the great times coming!