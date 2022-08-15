Counting on her bank account! John David Duggar’s wife, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett), is a working woman. Find out her net worth and how she makes her money.

What Is Abbie Duggar’s Net Worth?

John David and Abbie have a joint net worth of $500k, according to The List.

How Does Abbie Duggar Make Money?

While many of the Duggar family members make money from their stints on reality TV or through social media, Abbie is a licensed practical nurse. She earned the title in her home state of Oklahoma on August 7, 2017.

Fans have been able to watch Abbie pursue her career on John David’s family’s reality show. During a season 9 episode of Counting On titled “To Grandmother’s House We Go,” she joined him on a mission trip to the Philippines just a few weeks before they tied the knot. She utilized her nursing experience during the trip and even opened up about why she pursued the career.

TLC

“Growing up, I never even considered the idea of becoming a nurse,” the TV personality explained. “But once my grandparents got terminally sick, I got to interact with nurses at the hospital, hospice, and home health nurses, and that’s really what sparked the idea of becoming a nurse.” Abbie added, “I just love taking care of people.”

Abbie quit nursing while planning her wedding to John David, though noted she would like to return to work and hopes to keep her license up to date.

Meanwhile, John David provides for their family by being a pilot, owning a towing service and working as a constable, which is similar to a police officer.

How Many Kids Do John David and Abbie Duggar Have?

John David and Abbie tied the knot in November 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Grace Annette Duggar, in 2020.

In May 2022, the former TLC stars took to Instagram to announce that they’re expecting baby No. 2. “To the little girl who calls me mommy, and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!” Abbie captioned a photo showcasing her baby bump in a flowy pink dress while holding hands with Grace.

It was later revealed that they are expecting their son on September 8, 2022. The due date was shared when John and Abbie posted their baby registry on registryfinder.com.