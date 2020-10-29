A united force. Duane “Dog” Chapman’s fiancée, Francie Frane, has been helping his kids cope after his late wife Beth Chapman’s death in June 2019, he tells In Touch exclusively on what would have been Beth’s 52nd birthday.

The Colorado resident lost her late husband, Bob, to cancer six months before his longtime love passed away from the disease, so Francie knows how unbearable the pain can be. Beth and Duane, 67, were together for nearly 30 years.

Courtesy Francie Frane/Instagram

“Francie is there for them. She’s not their mom, but she’s helping a lot because she is a mother. Every day, you know, I try to talk to every one of my kids … and some days, it’s tough for them and some days, it’s less tough,” he tells In Touch. “If we could make her come home, we would all do that whatever it costs.”

Duane admits he wondered how to commemorate the loss of someone so important to him, so he penned a thoughtful tribute on social media so that fans, too, could ring in Beth’s birthday. “You are celebrating this day with Jesus and all his angels, that’s the only thing that gets us through without you. Happy birthday Beth. We miss you and love you,” the Dog’s Most Wanted star wrote.

In the months following Beth’s passing, Duane found love with the rancher, 51. “I just needed a Francie next to my side to help me make it,” he tells In Touch.

Courtesy of Beth Chapman/Instagram

The couple announced their engagement in May and he expressed his hopes to have a big wedding. Aside from preparing for their nuptials, Francie and Duane have also been working together for his new show Dog Unleashed.

“Francie and her two sons are avid hunters,” he shares. “Francie is not trying to be Beth, and there will never be another Mrs. Dog, but as I have said, there will be a final Mrs. Chapman. There’s a lot of things that Francie would never do that Beth did, and there’s a lot of things Beth would never do that Francie did.”

Duane is grateful to have met such incredible women in his life!