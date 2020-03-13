Together again! Duane “Dog” Chapman appeared to be in great spirits while reuniting with his daughter Lyssa Chapman in Hawaii following their family feud. The Dog’s Most Wanted star traveled to the island for a speaking engagement and he was joined by several of his loved ones for the occasion, taking to Instagram with photos from their trip on March 13.

“Family,” he captioned the snap with Lyssa tagged at Habilitat, which is an addiction treatment center. The 32-year-old also shared a beaming portrait from the event and gushed over how great it was to be in his company. “Feels so good to see my dad and be reminded that love is unconditional and transcendent. #CrazyAsAChapman Family,” she wrote.

Dakota Chapman was present, as well as Cecily Chapman and her longtime boyfriend, Matty. Lyssa’s daughter also posed with the brood for some sweet photos. “What a great visit we had,” Duane, 67, shared alongside one pic.

The center they visited has “been helping people overcome problems with substance abuse and homelessness,” according to their website. “[They] have a proven record of changing people who have lost hope into hardworking, responsible, caring human beings who are a benefit to society.”

It looks like Duane and Lyssa are on good terms two months after she first spoke out about her dad’s rumored love interest, Moon Angell. While taking to social media, Lyssa made it clear how she really felt about their relationship.

Courtesy of Duane Chapman/Instagram

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmom died what would you do?” she vented via Twitter on January 6. “If you went to your mother’s closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.”

Duane has since shut down romance speculation, claiming he was “never” dating Moon despite proposing to her on television. “She still works for me, and takes care of the finances,” he told Entertainment Tonight, claiming they are just friends.

It’s likely been a rough couple of months for the family in the wake of Beth Chapman’s untimely death in June 2019, but fans are glad to see them putting their differences aside!