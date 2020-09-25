Proud husband-to-be! Duane Chapman revealed fiancée Francie Frane impressed him with her intuitive skills when they went on their first bounty hunt together following their engagement. The WGN America alum reflected on the experience in a sneak peek for an upcoming episode of The Dr. Oz Show.

“I know she’s a hunter. Her and her two sons have hunted bow hunt, so they track, they look for things that the prey leaves behind. And so, she’s kind of a natural,” Duane, 67, said in a teaser clip obtained by People on Friday, September 25.

Courtesy of Duane Chapman Instagram

Not only did she take action, but she “just fit right in” with the team, the TV personality added. “She started getting leads and writing them down, so there’s more than just tracking and hunting.” Duane said she found her niche in “the investigation behind the investigation … and she’s really, really good at that.”

Dr. Oz shared his own teaser clip from the Monday, September 28, show, revealing Francie helped Duane make big improvements to his lifestyle. “No swearing, fewer cigarettes and down 20 pounds,” the talk show host wrote in his caption, teasing more of what is to come in the bounty hunter’s latest interview.

Duane and Francie announced their engagement in May after he popped the question during a candlelit dinner at their Colorado home.

The reality star often credits Francie for helping him cope with the death of his late wife Beth Chapman, who passed away in June 2019 following a cancer battle. They had been together nearly 30 years and Beth was only 51 when she died. Francie also lost her spouse to cancer, so they found comfort in each other.

Courtesy of Duane Lee Chapman/Instagram

In August, Duane opened up about the severe depression he felt in the wake of his longtime love’s death. “I barely remember the first six months,” the Dogs Most Wanted star told RadioTimes.com. “After that, when everything calms down, and people quit calling you, and flowers quit coming to the door and all of a sudden, you’re alone … that’s when it hit me,” he explained.

Francie and Duane ultimately found love in each other and he made sure to go the extra mile when he purchased her dazzling diamond ring.

“Francie’s stunning ring features what appears to be an estimated 1.5 to 2-carat cushion or round brilliant diamond surrounded by a cushion-shaped diamond halo,” Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, previously speculated in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

Duane and Francie have big wedding plans in store!