Keeping a smile on his face. Duane Chapman has a new love interest in his life, Francie Frane, and his loved ones couldn’t be happier about their blossoming romance. The Dog’s Most Wanted star and rancher, 51, have been dating for a few months now, his daughter, Lyssa Chapman, revealed in a March 22 interview. Lyssa said his late wife, Beth Chapman, would even “approve” of their relationship. Want to learn more? Keep reading for details.

How Did They Meet?

The pair first crossed paths in Colorado after Duane, 67, called her husband, Bob, to do some yard work at his home, according to The Sun, which obtained photos of the new couple beaming while cozying up to each other.

What Brought Them Closer Together?

When he reached out to Francie, she apparently informed the WGN America alum that Bob had died several months before Beth passed away in June 2019. Lyssa, 32, revealed they leaned on each other while trying to cope with their heartbreak.

“They both lost their spouses to cancer, so they know what it’s like to go through that and they are helping each other through it,” she told the outlet. “But at the same time, they are being very respectful of each other’s grieving process and they’re not trying to replace each other’s partner.”

Do They Have Similar Interests?

Lyssa said the pair goes to church three times a week and Francie is helping to motivate Duane to kick his smoking habit. “She is a good woman for my dad,” the blonde beauty gushed. “He’s the happiest I’ve seen him in a long time.”

Would Beth’s Friends Approve Too?

Bondswoman Rainy Robinson also had a glowing review for Duane’s new lady, while opening up about his fling with Moon Angell. “It was hard for me as a friend to see all that happening and there wasn’t a damn thing I could do about it,” she shared. “So when he told me about Francie and how their paths crossed — I started looking into her … I think she is somebody that Beth would have picked. I’m happy because he deserves to be loved and I want him to spend the remainder of his life happy.”