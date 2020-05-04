Duane “Dog” Chapman is engaged to girlfriend Francie Frane 10 months after the death of his former wife Beth Chapman, who died at 51 in June 2019 after a battle with cancer. The Dog’s Most Wanted star is hoping to have the “biggest wedding there’s ever been,” he told The Sun on May 4.

The 67-year-old reportedly proposed during a candlelit dinner at their Colorado home. “I think I had gone to pick up some food, and then when I came back, he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit,” Francie, 51, recounted to the outlet while noting she “wasn’t expecting it at all.” Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman first confirmed her dad’s relationship status with his new flame during an interview in March and revealed they had been dating for a few months.

Courtesy of Duane Chapman Instagram

Francie continued their engagement story, “And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, ‘Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?’ … Who can say no to that? It was wonderful.” The pair want to have “one hell of a party” after social distancing protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, Duane noted, which includes his 12 kids, Francie’s two sons and their slew of grandchildren.

The bounty hunter has been very open about how his new love interest has helped his grieving process. “I scream [and] cry, ‘Beth, where are you? Why did you leave me?’ Then, I look up [and] see you, Francie, [and] the pain turns to a smile. I LOVE YOU WOMAN!!” Dog gushed on Instagram on April 27.

Courtesy of Duane Chapman Instagram

The reality stud first crossed paths with Francie by accident. He called her husband, Bob, to do some yard work only to find out he had passed away, The Sun reported. Lyssa, 32, explained that the two found each other at the right time. “They both lost their spouses to cancer, so they know what it’s like to go through that and they are helping each other through it,” she told the outlet. “But at the same time, they are being very respectful of each other’s grieving process and they’re not trying to replace each other’s partner,” she said at the time.

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!