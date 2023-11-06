Dorit Kemsley addressed the status of her marriage to Paul “PK” Kemsley in an interview at BravoCon on Sunday, November 5. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shut down reports that she and PK were splitting up but did admit that they were going through a troubling time.

“We’ve had a difficult couple of years post-home invasion,” Dorit, 47, told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been through a lot of stuff personally and, of course, it has affected our marriage. We’ve been very open and honest about it.”

While she added that she and PK, 56, are “not separated” and “not divorcing,” she said, “We’ve had a difficult couple of years, and we are still working things out. But we are good.”

Getty

Dorit and PK started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2015. They have a son, Jagger, 8, and daughter, Phoenix, 7. Dorit was home alone with the kids when the family’s home was robbed in October 2020. The ordeal was extremely traumatizing for the reality star, and it has taken a toll on her relationship.

In October, InTouch exclusively reported that Dorit and PK had been “living separate lives” for two months. The Bravo star previously confirmed that her and PK’s issues would be documented on season 13 of RHOBH, which is currently airing on Wednesdays on Bravo.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” Dorit and PK said in a joint statement on October 25.”We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

During her BravoCon interview, Dorit also addressed allegations that she had an affair with her costar and friend Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. “That is one of the rumors I feel is so absolutely ridiculous it hurts because they are friends of ours,” Dorit explained. “PK and Mau are close – very, very close. It’s the most preposterous rumor ever.”

Kyle, 54, and Mauricio, 53, are currently dealing with their own relationship drama. They confirmed in July that they were having a “rough year” in their marriage. However, Kyle revealed at BravoCon that they are still living under the same roof with their three daughters as they try to “figure things out.”