Exclusive Who Are RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley’s Husband and Kids? Learn About Vow Renewal Plans and Son and Daughter

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley tells In Touch exclusively in a video interview that she and husband Paul “PK” Kemsley “have talked about” renewing their wedding vows. Find out all about her husband and the two kids they share together.

In addition to confirming that there have been discussions about a vow renewal, Dorit explains that using one of her dresses from her luxury bridal company would be “the real reason we want to do that.”

“I mean, that would be the dream, wouldn’t it?” she says, before adding that while there are currently “no plans” for renewing their wedding vows, “if we decide to do that, then it’s in the distance future.”

Speaking of future plans, Dorit explains that she “would love to have more children” considering how two kids, son Jagger and daughter Phoenix, are “so sweet and kind and funny and smart.” However, she feels that “potentially the ship is sailed due to age.”

“As of right now, I’ve got my two beloved children, my munchkins and my husband is a handful by the way,” she admits of PK, whom she calls a “fun, fun dad.” “So, it’s like I have three children, and then, we have five children collectively. So, I actually have five. We’ve got a big family.”

In addition to Jagger and Phoenix, PK welcomed three children, son Daniel and daughters Atlanta and Tatum, from his previous marriage.

While Daniel, Atlanta and Tatum have not appeared on RHOBH, Dorit dishes that Jagger and Phoenix “enjoy” being a part of their mom’s reality series and “because they were so young when I started … they grew up with it.”

“Sometimes they’ll be in a mood where they’re like, ‘Oh, we don’t want to film,’ but I think that’s mostly because they just want mommy’s attention and only mommy’s attention. They don’t want anyone else there.”

“But they enjoy it,” she adds. “And they enjoy it when people come up to me and ask for pictures and they say, ‘Oh, you’re one of mommy’s fans.’ Yes. She’s got lots of fans, and you know, they’re proud.”

And while Dorit admits that she “can’t give too much away unfortunately” about the upcoming season of RHOBH, she reveals, “I will say that the entire cast has come back.”

“There are some new faces,” she explains. “It’s going be a very exciting season. I definitely say stay tuned. You’ll get all the exciting Beverly Hills Housewives, the drama, the fashion, the travel, everything. I can’t wait.”

Being a mom of two, a dynamic entrepreneur and an ultra-glamorous Real Housewife keeps Dorit constantly on the go. But spending time with family is always her first priority. As she kicks off the New Year, Dorit is committed to keeping her family connected all year long and shares how new technology — Amazon Glow — is making it possible for her kids to feel connected with their grandparents and other remote loved ones, even if they are physically far apart.