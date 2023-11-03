Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards are leaning on their friendship to help each other through difficult times in their respective marriages.

“As far as Kyle and I going through issues in our marriage at the same time, which is rather bizarre, we have been very supportive to one another,” Dorit, 47, told People in an exclusive interview published Thursday, November 2.

Dorit said that she and Kyle, 54, “see one another” and “go out for dinner” often.

“She’s a very supportive friend and I’m a very supportive friend. She lives close to me, so it’s been nice to have her,” the fashion designer said of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar. She added that it’s been “really nice” to have a “friend that can understand and that you can lean on and talk to.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed on October 25 that Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley have called it quits after eight years of marriage.

A source previously told In Touch, “They’ve been living separate lives for about two months after she ended it,” adding that the businessman, 56, has been living at a hotel in Beverly Hills and was photographed leaving the property. “Paul is apparently ‘heartbroken.’”

The insider continued about Dorit, “She’s been telling people that she fell out of love with [PK] but they agreed to keep it a secret for now so it doesn’t affect the show.”

Dorit and PK issued a joint statement on October 25 denying the split, though they admitted they have been struggling in their marriage.

“We have had some challenging years, which we openly discuss in the upcoming season of RHOBH,” the couple told In Touch. “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family. We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

Meanwhile, Kyle recently admitted she and husband Mauricio Umansky are sleeping in separate bedrooms amid rumors they have separated.

“I let him stay in the primary bedroom ‘cause it’s very masculine and the upstairs floor’s like the glam and there’s like, a bed,” she told Andy Cohen on the October 25 episode of Watch What Happens Live. She continued about her living situation with her husband, “And I was like, ‘What am I going to do? Put him in a room with flower and pink and velvet?’ No.”

Kyle also revealed to Andy, 55, that she is the one who initiated the separation from Mauricio, 53. “It originated from me, I’ll say,” Kyle told Andy of her separation from the real estate broker following the RHOBH season 13 premiere.

Kyle won’t be looking back on filming the latest season of the Bravo show fondly. She said in a message to fans the morning of its Wednesday, October 25, premiere that it was emotionally taxing to share her marriage struggles on camera.

“I am normally one to isolate when I am struggling, so navigating through this time in my life while cameras were rolling was challenging to say the least,” she said in the post.