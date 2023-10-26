Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley have hit a breaking point in their marriage. After In Touch exclusively broke the news that they separated, fans are wondering if Dorit and PK are still together

What Happened to RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley?

In Touch exclusively confirmed that Dorit and PK have “been living separate lives for about two months after she ended it” on October 25, 2023. “Paul is apparently ‘heartbroken,” the source added.

In addition to the insider information, In Touch exclusively obtained photos of PK leaving a Beverly Hills hotel he’s been living at without his wedding ring.

Are RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley Still Together?

The Bravo stars issued a joint statement denying that they called it quits, though admitted they have been facing marital issues.

“We have had some challenging years, which we openly discuss in the upcoming season of RHOBH,” they told In Touch. “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family. We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage. We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true. Love, Dorit and PK.”

Why Did RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley Split?

Neither Dorit nor PK have publicly discussed why they’re living separately, though their split comes one year after rumors circulated that she had cheated.

The speculation began when former RHOBH star Dana Wilkey claimed in August 2022 that Dorit was secretly seeing Kyle Richards’ now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, in August 2022.

The fashion designer shut down Dana’s allegations by responding to the claims via Instagram. “Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that?” the TV personality wrote at the time. “Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is OK for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason.”

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Dorit continued to deny the cheating rumors when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “When something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it,” she said during her September 2022 appearance. “It’s something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross.”

How Long Have RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley Been Together?

PK and Dorit got married in 2015. They share daughters Phoenix and son Jagger, while PK is the father to children Daniel, Atlanta and Tatum with his first wife, Loretta Gold.