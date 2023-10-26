Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, Dorit’s fashion talents have helped her build a lucrative career outside of reality TV and contributed to her multimillion-dollar net worth.

What Is Dorit Kemsley’s Net Worth?

Dorit, along with PK, have a combined net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Dorit Kemsley Make Money?

Dorit joined the RHOBH cast in season 7, which premiered in 2016, as fellow star Lisa Vanderpump’s designer. She has starred on the show ever since, so much of her net worth comes from her reality TV earnings. As she rose to fame, Dorit founded the swimwear line Beverly Beach, as well as a fashion company named after her that designs swimwear, resort wear and other clothing. She also designed a bridal collection called Nektaria.

Dorit and PK Have Faced Money Issues

In August 2018, it was reported that PK had fallen into $3.6 million worth of debt by gambling at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The hotel had sued PK in 2013 after he allegedly failed to pay his debt, which he was given in 2009. Between January 2010 and August 2011, PK made five payments totaling $850,000, according to court documents obtained by The Blast in 2018.

Dorit and PK filed for bankruptcy in 2012 to have the debt cleared. PK and the Bellagio later reached a settlement in which Paul agreed to make payments until 2018 because he still owed more than $2 million. Paul finally paid off the debt in January 2022, as Radar Online reported.

Additionally, in 2018, Dorit was sued by former Beverly Beach partner Ryan Horne, who claimed that the designer never paid him back the $205,000 he fronted to start the business. Dorit countersued, claiming that Horne was “merely a vendor” for the brand. A judge ordered the former partners to mediation in January 2019.

Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed in 2021

In October 2021, Dorit, along with her and Paul’s kids, Jagger and Phoenix, were robbed at gunpoint. The two robbers ransacked their home and stole more than $1 million in possessions. In May 2022, Dorit revealed that the thieves were still at large.

Are Dorit and PK Kemsley Separated?

In October 2023, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Dorit and PK had split.

“They’ve been living separate lives for about two months after she ended it,” a source told In Touch, adding that PK was living at a hotel in Beverly Hills. “Paul is apparently ‘heartbroken.’ She’s been telling people that she fell out of love with him but they agreed to keep it a secret for now so it doesn’t affect the show.”

In addition to the scoop, In Touch obtained photos of Paul leaving the hotel he was staying at without his ring.

Dorit and Paul denied the split in a statement via their rep.

“We have had some challenging years, which we openly discuss in the upcoming season of RHOBH,” the statement read. “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family. We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage. We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true. Love, Dorit and PK.”