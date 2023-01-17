Lucky number 13! After multiple stars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills announced their exits from the show, reality TV fans are wondering who will be on the forthcoming season of the long-running Bravo series. Keep reading for everything to know about season 13 of RHOBH, including the cast, premiere date, former cast members in talks to return and more.

‘RHOBH’ Season 13 Cast

According to multiple reports, season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will see cast members Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke return, and filming is set to begin at the end of January 2023. Dorit Kemsely will likely be returning as well; however, an insider told Us Weekly in November 2022 that the fashionista may be “demoted” to a friend.

It is unclear whether Kathy Hilton – whose ongoing tension with sister Kyle came to a head during the crew’s season 12 trip to Aspen, Colorado – will return as a friend or full-time cast member. “They’re learning toward bringing [Kathy Hilton] back again as a friend because she’s a fan favorite,” the same source told the outlet.

While appearing on a panel at BravoCon in October 2022, the Kathy Hilton Collection fashion designer did not mince words while talking about season 13 of the long-running reality show, telling moderator Brad Goreski she would “absolutely not” return to the show with the “same exact cast,” per Us Weekly.

“I’m just a friend, so it doesn’t matter,” she admitted, later adding, “I don’t ever like to say what other people should be. I just think that you need to mix things up a little bit.”

Additionally, it is unclear whether Crystal Kung Minkoff – who joined the cast during season 11 – will return as a full-time cast member, as a source previously told Us Weekly that the mom of two “is on the chopping block.”

In November 2022, Crystal opened up about potentially returning to the show. “The first day I got a call, the universe handed it to me, and I’m the same way about it,” she told E! News. “If it comes again, great. If it doesn’t, that’s okay, too … I’d like to show my family and representation.”

‘RHOBH’ Season 13 Storylines

During a panel appearance at BravoCon in October 2022, Erika – whose divorce with ex Tom Girardi and their multiple lawsuits served as a major storyline for the Pretty Mess author during the show’s later seasons – opened up about what direction she’d like to see the show take in season 13.

David Buchan/Shutterstock

“I would like for us to have some fun,” the “XXPEN$IVE” singer told Us Weekly. “I think that the last few years have been super heavy and I think that [the] Housewives cast and audience deserves a little bit more fun and a little bit more like, you know, we need to laugh a little.”

Why Did Lisa Rinna Leave ‘RHOBH’?

Lisa Rinna revealed she would not be returning for season 13 after joining the franchise during its fourth season, noting that she and Bravo came to a “mutual” agreement about her RHOBH future after her contract ended.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” the Days of Our Lives alum said in a statement to In Touch on January 5, 2023, adding, “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

RHOBH newcomer Diana Jenkins also announced her exit from the show that same month via Instagram, noting that she and partner Asher Monroe are expecting their second child together.

“Due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she wrote on January 9. “I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

Is Chrissy Teigen Joining ‘RHOBH’?

While leaving lunch with daughter Portia Umansky, TMZ asked series OG Kyle who she thinks could replace Lisa after her exit from the show. “I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best,” the Halloween Kills actress told the outlet. “It’s not an easy job, believe it or not.”

Will Brandi Glanville Be on ‘RHOBH’ Season 13?

Though it is unclear whether Brandi Glanville – who was a friend on season 2, appeared as a full-time cast member on seasons 3 through 5 and made multiple cameos in the following seasons – will return for season 13, a source previously told Us Weekly that “there have been talks” about bringing the New York Times best-selling Drinking and Tweeting author back.

Additionally, the insider told the outlet that Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump’s name has been thrown into the mix amid the cast shakeup; however, a final decision has “yet to be made.” The restaurateur served as a full-time cast member from season 1 through 9, exiting the show halfway through the ninth season.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

She will appear on season 10 of VPR, which premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13 Premiere Date

As of January 2023, it is unclear when season 13 of RHOBH will premiere on Bravo. Previous seasons can be streamed on Peacock.