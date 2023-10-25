Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley have called it quits after eight years of marriage, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

“They’ve been living separate lives for about two months after she ended it,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, adding that PK, 56, has been living at a hotel in Beverly Hills and was photographed leaving the property. “Paul is apparently ‘heartbroken.’”

The insider continues, “She’s been telling people that she fell out of love with him but they agreed to keep it a secret for now so it doesn’t affect the show.”

The pair tied the knot in 2015, while they are the parents to daughter Phoenix and son Jagger. Additionally, PK shares children Daniel, Atlanta and Tatum with his first wife, Loretta Gold.

Their marital issues come one year after rumors began to circulate that Dorit, 47, had an affair with Kyle Richards’ now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

“Honey, listen. When something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it,” she said when asked about the speculation while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September 2022. “It’s something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross.”

The cheating rumor began when RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey claimed in August 2022 that Dorit had been secretly seeing Mauricio, 53, who married Kyle, 54, in 1996. It was revealed in July that Kyle and Mauricio had been “separated for a while,” but were “still living under the same roof.”

“Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that?” Dorit wrote via Instagram in response to Dana’s allegations at the time. “Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is OK for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason.”

More than one year after the cheating rumors began, fans began to wonder if Dorit and PK have called it quits. “This west coast housewife and her husband are DONE. They are deciding whether to announce now or after the season ends,” BravoBadGirl wrote via Twitter in October, seemingly alluding to the couple. “Too many hints on air and it’s impossible to hide anymore. NOT who you think at all.”

Several social media users assumed the blind item was about Dorit and PK. “Right in time for Dorit and Mauricio to announce they are dating each other,” one person wrote in response to the post.

Before the cheating speculation began, Dorit told In Touch that she and PK “have talked about” renewing their wedding vows during an exclusive interview in February 2022.

The Bravo star shared even more plans for her future with PK, including that she “would love to have more children.” She added that Phoenix, 9, and Jagger, 7, are “so sweet and kind and funny and smart,” though the likelihood of expanding their family seems unlikely because “the ship is sailed due to age.”

“As of right now, I’ve got my two beloved children, my munchkins and my husband is a handful by the way,” Dorit said about PK, whom she called a “fun dad.”

The reality star continued, “So, it’s like I have three children, and then, we have five children collectively. So, I actually have five. We’ve got a big family.”

When reached by In Touch, a rep for Dorit and PK responded with a statement.

“We have had some challenging years, which we openly discuss in the upcoming season of RHOBH,” read the statement shared exclusively with In Touch. “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family. We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage. We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true. Love, Dorit and PK.”