Not ready to give up. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, are trying to “build back their foundation” after they nearly called it quits.

“They almost ended their marriage,” a source told Us Weekly just one week after Kyle, 54, and Mauricio, 53, reportedly ended their marriage. “But after the [split] news broke, they decided to give their relationship some more care.”

The insider added that the couple “really [wants] to find a way to make it work.”

Multiple reports claimed the pair planned to divorce after 27 years of marriage on July 3, with an insider stating that they “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof.” The source added, “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

However, the reality stars stated that they hadn’t fully pulled the plug on their relationship later that day.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” Kyle and Mauricio, who tied the knot in 1996, wrote. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

The pair – who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 – then addressed speculation that a third party led to their problems.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” they continued in the statement. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Fans began to wonder if there’s trouble in paradise when many noticed that the Halloween Ends actress became close to singer Morgan Wade. The duo posed for several Instagram photos together and reportedly got matching heart tattoos. Despite the speculation, neither Kyle nor Morgan, 28, have publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

In addition to her friendship with Morgan, another clue that seemingly hinted at their split was when Kyle stopped wearing her diamond engagement and wedding ring set from Mauricio in early 2023.

However, Kyle denied split rumors and explained why she ditched her rings while speaking to Page Six in April.

Birdie Thompson/SIPA/Shutterstock

“It all started all from a stupid picture of me without a ring on. A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable,’” she told the outlet. “And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’ I don’t know.”

One day after Kyle and Mauricio set the record straight about their rumored split, the pair put up a united front while celebrating the 4th of July together.

“Happy Independence Day,” Mauricio captioned a photo of him with his wife and their family via Instagram. “Hope everyone is having a great day :)”

The Bravo stars posed for several photos during the festivities, including a shot of the couple with their family dog and selfies with two of their family members. The post also included videos from a patriotic parade they attended.