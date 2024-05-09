The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley and husband Paul “PK” Kemsley are separated after nine years of marriage. The Bravo star announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, May 9, seven months after In Touch first reported that the two were “living separate lives.”

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” the couple wrote in a joint statement.

Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, share kids Jagger and Phoenix.

More details to come …