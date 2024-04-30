Melanie Griffith is warming toward a lucrative offer to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and most of the show’s cast members are already sharpening their claws because they fear the A-lister will steal their thunder, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

The Working Girl actress, 66, has been single since divorcing screen star Antonio Banderas in 2015.

But sources say that hasn’t stopped her RHOBH pal Kyle Richards from suggesting she make the leap to the Housewives franchise.

Sources say Melanie, who’s the daughter of actress Tippi Hedren, would add spice to the Bravo broadcast, which also includes Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley.

“Melanie’s been thinking about it for a while, and the money’s too good to turn down,” says an insider. “Bosses have been trying to lure her for years, but she was too nervous. However, in recent months, she’s gotten to know Kyle well, and Kyle’s been so nice and that’s helped to change her mind.”

According to the insider, the show could also liven up her ho-hum days and nights. “She might meet a guy in the process and add excitement to her life, which has been predictable of late,” the insider explains. “Everyone else seems to be having all the fun. This would help her to get out more.”

Sources say Melanie shared a laugh with Kyle in 2022 when rumors first swirled about her joining RHOBH.

While a pal believes the show doesn’t plan to cast Melanie and an NBCUniversal rep denies In Touch‘s story, the source says, “She’s close to clinching a deal. She might have one slight problem that she’s not yet aware of. It’s winding up the other Housewives. They’re afraid Melanie’s going to get better plotlines. It’s got them riled!”