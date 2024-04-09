Hilaria Baldwin is already setting herself up for life without her husband Alec Baldwin, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rust. Sources exclusively tell In Touch Hilaria’s shilling herself as the next Real Housewife of Beverly Hills.

The 40-year-old yoga instructor, who lives with the Oscar-nominated actor in New York, was spotted hauling their seven kids (daughters Carmen Gabriela, María Lucía Victoria and Ilaria Catalina Irena, as well as sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas) around Los Angeles, where our sources say she met with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills execs about joining the Bravo hit.

And her pal Kyle Richards, who currently stars on the show, is apparently pulling for her. When asked who would be a good choice to replace recently fired cast member Annemarie Wiley, Richards coyly teased, “She lives in New York, but maybe she would move.”

Last year, both Hilaria and Alec, 66, were floating the idea of doing a reality series based on their family, but that was before he got word he’s going to be retried for involuntary manslaughter of Rust cinematographer Hutchins, who was killed when a gun the actor

was holding discharged on the New Mexico set.

With the possibility Alec could be locked up, Hilaria is said to want a gig that would keep her in the celebrity spotlight — and take her and the kids to the West Coast.

“Hilaria is terrified of losing all the attention she’s gained as the wife of a Hollywood star if he’s away in prison,” says an insider. “This would be the perfect fit.”

And she already has experience manipulating reality. “She created a whole false narrative about herself as a Spanish aristocrat a couple of years ago, even faking a Spanish accent though she was born and raised in Boston as Hillary Hayward-Thomas,” notes the insider. “She’s made for reality TV!”

Sources say Hilaria is also excited about joining the Hollywood social scene. “She loves being the center of attention,” says the insider. “This is a win-win for her, especially if Alec winds up cooling his heels behind bars.”