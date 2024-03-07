Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley revealed that she and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, lived separately amid their marital issues.

Dorit, 47, shared that “things got progressively worse” between her and PK, 56, when filming wrapped during part 2 of the season 13 reunion on Wednesday, March 6. “We weren’t living separate lives. Living in a separate place, you have all your belongings,” she explained. “We were struggling and we were working through things was what we were doing.”

Fans first learned about Dorit and PK’s problems when In Touch exclusively reported that they had been “living separate lives” for two months in October 2023. Additionally, In Touch exclusively shared photos of PK leaving a hotel without his wedding ring that same month.

However, Dorit claimed that her husband was staying at the hotel at the time to visit their mutual friend Boy George. “George was in town for two weeks in L.A.,” she explained. “He was staying with George in the hotel.”

Dorit continued to reflect on their problems during the reunion, revealing that his drinking created problems in their relationship. “PK was drinking a lot, and he’s a drinker. I just think that it’s very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he’s drinking so much,” the reality star shared. “He gave up drinking. He’s actually been sober for, I think, 49 days. That was a very pivotal moment.”

Despite hitting a rough patch in their relationship, Dorit assured fans that things between her and PK are “better than ever.” The Bravo star continued, “Things are, knock on wood, as good as they can possibly be.”

Dorit and PK – who tied the knot in 2015 – quickly shut down split rumors by issuing a joint statement in October 2023. “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” they said at the time. ”We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

She has continued to open up about their marital problems ever since their issues were exposed. “We’ve had a difficult couple of years post-home invasion,” Dorit told Entertainment Tonight in November 2023. “I’ve been through a lot of stuff personally and, of course, it has affected our marriage. We’ve been very open and honest about it.”

After noting that they were “not separated” and “not divorcing,” Dorit continued, “We’ve had a difficult couple of years, and we are still working things out. But we are good.”