“Right now, I’m not even thinking about kids,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star divulges. “I’m kind of living my life, and I feel like I’m still young, I’m 34, I don’t know, I’m just enjoying married life and trying to deal with this COVID thing,” she adds, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “Taking it day by day.”

The couple got married on November 20, 2019, and all of her roommates were in attendance except for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Drama ensued, however, when Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese delivered their bridesmaid’s speech

The ladies were booed after they called Angelina the “fly to their s–t” and “dump to our island” while trying to crack some jokes at the lavish ceremony.

Hurt by her castmates’ words, Angelina and Chris both spoke out on social media after the episode aired. In a since-deleted Instagram Live, the two took a united front against them.

“Yes, we joke around, we can take a joke, but not at someone’s wedding,” Chris explained in the video. “You don’t do it then. We didn’t know about the speech at all.”

In the same exclusive interview, Jenni, 34, and Deena, 33, revealed where they now stand with the brunette babe.

“I mean, you know, it was definitely a tough, tough couple months, almost a year with the whole wedding debacle,” Deena told In Touch following the explosive speech drama. “But yeah, it’s all going to play out in the new season.”

Jenni added she’s ready to put the past behind them but remains cordial with Angelina for the sake of fellow costars Mike “The Situation” SorrentinoVinny Guadagnino and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

“It’s relatable to the fact that if you have a coworker you don’t like or you try and do something for the better of, for me personally, the better the show, the betterment of my roommates,” the MTV star explained. “I’m just trying to figure out how to move forward … even if it’s not like a friendship, but it’s for the betterment of everybody. And I think that’s truly where I’m at with the relationship.”

Something tells us when Angelina and Chris do have children … they won’t be invited to the baby shower!

Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on November 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

