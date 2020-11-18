Exclusive Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Is ‘Not Even Thinking About’ Kids With Chris: ‘I’m Living My Life’

Babies on the brain? Angelina Pivarnick exclusively reveals if she and husband Chris Larangeira want to expand their family.

“Right now, I’m not even thinking about kids,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star divulges. “I’m kind of living my life, and I feel like I’m still young, I’m 34, I don’t know, I’m just enjoying married life and trying to deal with this COVID thing,” she adds, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “Taking it day by day.”

The couple got married on November 20, 2019, and all of her roommates were in attendance except for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Drama ensued, however, when Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese delivered their bridesmaid’s speech.

The ladies were booed after they called Angelina the “fly to their s–t” and “dump to our island” while trying to crack some jokes at the lavish ceremony.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hurt by her castmates’ words, Angelina and Chris both spoke out on social media after the episode aired. In a since-deleted Instagram Live, the two took a united front against them.