Working hard for the money! Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick has a very impressive net worth thanks to her return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The MTV personality holds an estimated value of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” is more than just a reality star and is well versed in a variety of trades. Scroll below to see how Angeliner makes her millions.

She Makes a Pretty Penny on Jersey Shore

During season 1 of the hit show, the Staten Island native reportedly made $3,000 per episode. Considering she only lasted for three episodes of the first season, she only made $9,000 when the series premiered in 2009. Her salary was raised to $15,000 per episode for season 2.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

After returning for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, the brunette beauty’s salary was most likely increased by a lot due to the popularity of the show. Although the exact number each cast member makes on the spinoff series is not yet reported, they definitely get paid a good chunk of change.

She Has Mad Skills

Before dabbling in reality TV, Angelina worked in hospitality as a waitress. Following her Jersey Shore exit, she went on to become a registered emergency medical technician in 2016. She even made an appearance during the first season of Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D’s dating show, Double Shot at Love, in which she showed the ladies in the house how to save a life.

She’s a Business Owner

In June 2019, Angelina launched her own line of false eyelashes, cleverly named Lashelina. According to the brand’s Instagram page, there are five styles of lashes to choose from and they ship worldwide. With 15.4k followers, her brand is definitely growing and bringing in the bucks.

Queen of Influencing

Angelina appears to always be on her grind and often promotes beauty products on social media. She’s posted ads for several companies including Fashion Nova. Additionally, she’ll try a variety of cosmetic procedures and weight loss products in return for some airtime on her feed. It looks like Angelina is a fierce businesswoman!