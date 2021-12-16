Little People, Big World alum Isabel Rock revealed if son Mateo Tomás has dwarfism during an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, December 15.

“I noticed in a previous Story you mentioned his head being big and round, is he a dwarf baby?” the user asked, to which Izzy clarified, “Mateo is an [average-sized] person with a bigger head. I guess his dad had one, too.”

Courtesy of Isabel Rock/Instagram

During the same Q&A, the 25-year-old explained why she and husband Jacob Roloff have yet to post any photos of their first child together.

“We knew before we had him that we wanted to protect his privacy online. How that looks was always going to change because you don’t know until you’re in it, how you’re going to feel, what you’re going to feel comfortable sharing when baby is really here,” she said. “Ultimately, Jacob said from the very beginning that we will share very little about our kids and I agreed. So now we are navigating that daily, checking in with each other about comfortability and what we choose to share.”

Jacob, 24, recently received backlash for quitting his family’s hit TLC show to lead a more private life while still posting on social media.

“I don’t get it. Jacob got off the show to not be in the public eye, but he wants to make sure we acknowledge he procreated but we can never see the child,” one user commented on a photo of a then-pregnant Isabel in September. “He’s a reality TV kid trying to still hang onto the fame even when he claims he doesn’t want it … like who cares about seeing your kid, you’re not famous.”

Not one to let a rude comment slide, the dad of one responded, “You’re showing me that you care.”

Jacob and Izzy, who wed in September 2019, announced the birth of their son on Saturday, December 11. “Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect. He came one week ago 12/4 at 12:40 a.m.” Isabel added in her Instagram caption that his birth “didn’t go as planned,” however, later revealing Mateo spent time in the NICU.

“Jacob hardly let [Mateo] spend a minute alone in the NICU,” she praised via Instagram on December 13. “You as a father has completely exceeded my expectations beyond anything I thought possible,” she shared. “I am just so glad we’re in this thing together, Jacob.”