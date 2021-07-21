Jacob Roloff Slams Troll Who Tells Him to 'Be Normal' After Baby News

Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff clapped back at a troll who told him to “be normal” after announcing baby No. 1.

“Not for you but us: I’m very happy to say we’re having a son,” the former reality star, 24, captioned several photos cradling wife Isabel Rock‘s baby bump on Tuesday, July 20.

In response, one user wrote, “What’s up with this dude? Not for you but us? It’s like he hates everyone on [social media] or trying to get attention, be normal.”

Not one to let a rude comment go by, the Out to See author defended himself, replying, “Look at your @ name lmao. Look at yourself after that; then your comment; then my caption again. Back and forth until it makes sense.”

After other users got involved, Jacob called for everyone to “stop replying to this person.” He wrote, “This is now a museum exhibit to them getting ratioed,” before seemingly deleting the entire conversation.

Instagram

Jacob and Isabel were first linked together back in 2014 and got engaged in December 2017 during a romantic trip to Iceland. While sharing a selfie on their one-year wedding anniversary in September 2020, she wrote on Instagram, “We have everything we could ever need.”

In March, Isabel opened up about when she would feel was the right time to expand their family. “I asked my friend a few days ago when she knew she was ready to have kids. She said, ‘We didn’t. We were waiting for this ‘aha’ moment and it never happened.’ That stunned me,” she shared. “Because my entire life has been made up of waiting for these aha moments and they just don’t happen. You never feel really ready for anything. But eventually, you find the courage and take the leap. And you just do the damn thing.”

The Oregon native added, “People who we look up to and idolize for having it ‘all figured out’ are mostly just winging it like the rest of us. I don’t know, that just really comforts me in my moments of panic thinking to myself, ‘Will I ever be truly ready?’ The truth is, probably not. But the Earth will keep spinning, and life will keep happening, so I might as well buckle up and enjoy the ride.”