Isabel Sofia Rock, who is expecting her first child in December with Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff, clapped back at a troll who commented on her pregnancy weight after sharing a deeply personal Instagram post revealing her stretch marks.

“I’ve gained 25-30 lbs which is actually the recommended amount of weight. I have stretch marks on the back of my calves from growing tall — not from growing fat,” Isabel responded to a troll, who commented stretch marks were “not genetic,” on her post.

“Unfortunately, back in your day, you were misled to believe nonsense about stretch marks,” the artist, 25, continued. “That’s OK, just educate yourself before spreading misinformation and making harmful comments next time. Thanks.”

The powerful comment was in response to the follower who said Isabel’s stretch marks were from putting “on too much weight during a short period of time.”

On Monday, November 1, Izzy shared an intimate message to her followers.

Isabel Sofia Rock/Instagram

“In the beginning of this journey, I was really hoping not to get stretch marks on my belly. That feels hard to admit,” the soon-to-be mom wrote. “I talk about body positivity and self love so much, I feel like a fraud admitting that I didn’t want to get stretch marks.”

Isabel went on to explain she has stretch marks “everywhere else” on her body, including the back of her calves from when she was 8 years old and grew tall so quickly.

“[Somehow], I thought maybe I’d escape pregnancy stretch mark free. How silly that was something I desired at all,” she continued. “I know they’re mostly genetic. I know there are lotions and things you can use to diminish them. But the thing is, after eight months of growing this miracle in my belly, I don’t look in the mirror with disgust like I thought I might.”

“I look at [my stretchmarks] with pride. I see them as badges of honor. I did this. I grew a human. And I have the scars now to prove I did,” Isabel shared. “Growth, these days, just feels all kinds of beautiful.”

Anyone can develop stretch marks, but those with a family history may experience them more frequently than others. Pregnant people in their last trimester, especially younger people, may experience stretch marks more frequently.

With the exception of the negative comment above, Isabel received an outpouring of support in her comment section, especially from fellow parents who call their stretch marks “nature’s tattoos” and “tiger stripes” to remind them they have a “cub to protect.”

Jacob, 24, and Isabel, who married in September 2019, shared the news they were expecting a baby in July, posting a photo of the couple holding Isabel’s already growing baby bump on Instagram.

Isabel wrote at the time, “We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December.”