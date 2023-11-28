1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton introduced fans to her new boyfriend, Tony Rodgers, just eight months after she split from her ex-husband, Michael Halterman.

Amy, 36, took to TikTok on Monday, November 27, to share a series of photos featuring Tony, which she captioned, “A&a 4ever.” In addition to the selfies, the video also included snapshots of Tony spending time with her sons Gage, 3, and Glenn, 16 months.

Shortly after Amy made their relationship TikTok official, several of her fans took to the comments section to note how happy the couple looked. “Good for you, Amy. You deserve to be happy,” one person wrote. Another social media user added, “I’m not gonna lie, I’m rockin’ with this real hard. I see how genuine it is. I’m rooting for y’all!”

The praise continued as a third fan chimed in, “Amy, you look sooooo happy. Love this for you and your boys [sic].”

Amy confirmed her romance with Tony three months after rumors began to swirl that there’s a new man in her life. Fans first speculated that Amy was dating again when she shared a YouTube ​video on August 10, which documented her family’s celebration for Glenn’s birthday at a hibachi restaurant. The reality star panned the camera around the table to show that several familiar faces attended the dinner, as well as a man who was later identified as Tony.

While Amy didn’t reveal who Tony was or give details about their relationship at the time, she hinted that they were dating by referring to him as “daddy” a handful of times in the clip.

The TLC personality found love with Tony following her split from Michael, 40. The father of two filed for dissolution of marriage with children against Amy on March 13, according to court documents exclusively obtained by In Touch in April. Their date of separation was listed as February 24, though the reason for their separation was not disclosed.

Michael requested that he and Amy, who got married in March 2019, attend a case management conference and asked the court to enter a civil restraining order stating that the exes could not be within 500 feet of each other or each other’s residence or make public statements ​or social media postings. He also asked that any communication between them needed to be conducted through a court-approved app.

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/TikTok

Prior to the restraining order filing, Amy reportedly filed an emergency protection order against Michael in February following an alleged fight that became violent, per The Sun. The protection order was reportedly amended on March 8, and Michael was given permission to have supervised visits with Gage and Glenn as long as he was accompanied by his mother and sister. The mother of two dropped the domestic violence charges against Michael during a court hearing in May.

The former couple finalized their divorce on September 6, according to legal records viewed by the U.S. Sun. Additionally, Amy and Michael were ordered to split custody of Gage and Glenn.