Sean “Diddy” Combs’ world halted after his Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided by Homeland Security in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation in March 2024. The news – though shocking to some – was the latest in a string of lawsuits placing the rapper at the center of alarming allegations, and spectators want to know more about the investigation and its updates.

Why Was Diddy’s House Raided?

On March 25, 2024, Diddy’s homes in Florida and California were raided by Homeland Security Agents, sparking a flurry of media activity surrounding the music producer. The search was part of a federal inquiry in connection to sex trafficking allegations against Combs, and his attorney Aaron Dyer made it clear in a statement that Combs felt the raid’s level of intensity was unwarranted.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer’s statement began. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

The statement continued, “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

MEGA

What Did Diddy Do?

Allegations against Diddy date back to the 1990s, as alleged connections to weapons, violence and abuse surrounded him. In 1999, Combs’ first run-in with the law took place, and he was charged with second-degree assault and criminal mischief for allegedly beating music executive Steven Stoute with a champagne bottle. He admitted to his role in the attack and received a sentence of one day of anger management classes.

That same year, Combs faced four weapons charges after a shooting took place in New York. Combs was dating Jennifer Lopez at the time, and the “horrifying scene” left her scarred. While companion Jamal “Shyne” Barrow was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Combs was acquitted of all charges.

Combs was once again back in the gaze of law enforcement in 2015 when he avoided felony assault and battery charges stemming from an altercation with UCLA Bruins assistant coach Sal Alosi. By 2019, Combs faced the first of what would be many accusations of relationship abuse, first stemming from ex Gina Huynh who alleged that he was “mentally, emotionally and physically” abusive.

Though Combs never addressed Huynh’s allegations, he would yet to face the full scope of accusations from past partners. In November 2023, ex Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit against the rapper and alleged that he had both sexually assaulted her and sex trafficked her through their 10 years together. Ventura also claimed in her lawsuit that Combs raped her in 2018, forced her to have sex with male escorts and physically abused her. Combs maintained that he was innocent of all allegations, but he settled the lawsuit with his ex in less than a day.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Just weeks later, Joi Dickerson-Neal also came forward with allegations against Combs, claiming that the rapper drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1991. A month later, an unnamed woman claimed that Combs, former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and an additional unnamed man took turns gang raping her when she was just 17 years old. Pierre, for his part, denied the allegations.

“This is a tale of fiction,” Pierre said in a statement in December 2023. “I have never participated in, witnessed, nor heard of anything like this, ever. These disgusting allegations are false and a desperate attempt for financial gain. I will vigorously protect my reputation and defend my name. Those who know me recognize that these claims are not true.”

The same day as the unnamed woman’s allegations were made public, Combs released a statement in response to all the claims made against him.

“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Combs stated. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Combs’ time spent without additional allegations made against him was short-lived, as in February 2024, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit against him for $30 million. Jones claimed that Combs sexually assaulted him, and also named Combs’ son Justin Dior Combs in the lawsuit.

Justin Combs’ lawyer said that any claims made against him were “categorically false,” and Combs’ legal team released an additional statement on the lawsuit.

“Mr. Jones is nothing more than a con man, shamelessly looking for an easy and wholly undeserved payday. We have indisputable, incontrovertible proof that his claims are complete fabrications. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn has refused to return our calls. We look forward to addressing these ridiculous claims in court, and intend to take all appropriate action against all who are attempting to peddle them.”

The raid on Combs’ homes took place just one month later.

Where Is Diddy Now?

Diddy was seen shortly after the raids took place in Miami with his twin daughter D’Lila and Jessie Combs, and he flashed a peace sign at photographers who followed the trio to Top Golf.

Has Diddy Been Charged With a Crime?

Diddy has not been charged with a crime as of publication but is facing multiple civil lawsuits. He is, however, facing the eventual outcome of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation out of New York.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.