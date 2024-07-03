A former adult film star slapped Diddy with a federal lawsuit over alleged sexual assault at his famous White Party, In Touch can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a woman named Adria English, who worked under the stage name Omunique, sued Diddy [real name: Sean Combs], Bad Boy Entertainment and various defendants.

In her suit, Adria said her then-boyfriend attended an audition for a “Sean John modeling campaign in New York where [Adria] accompanied him.”

Sean John is the clothing company founded by Diddy, 54. Adria claimed her boyfriend and another model were “asked to perform fellatio on” Diddy “in order to book the modeling campaign.” She said her boyfriend refused but was but later approached by one of Diddy’s associates with “new terms.”

The associate allegedly told her boyfriend that he could book the gig if he commanded Adria to work at Diddy’s White Party in the Hamptons. Adria said her boyfriend agreed to let her to go-go dance at the party. She said she worked the party from 2004 to 2009.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty

The suit claimed, “[Adria] was strictly instructed by [Diddy and other defendants] on which bottles of alcohol and champagne female employees were to exclusively drink from and also required [Adria] to take narcotics offered by a ‘White Party’ guest.”

“Despite being forced to drink copious amounts of alcohol and consume illicit narcotics, the encounters Plaintiff was forced to endure were so excruciating that [Adria] remembers them as they still haunt her to this day,” the complaint added. Adria said she was “forced to consume liquor and illicit narcotics as part of her employment” at the party.

In the suit, Adria said she believed things were fine at first but claimed to have realized she was being “groomed into sex trafficking.” Around the third “White Party,” [Diddy and another defendant] demanded [Adria] begin engaging in vaginal sexual intercourse with guests, as they had learned about her past in adult entertainment and used it forcefully to coerce [Adria] into sex work for the benefit of [Diddy and another defendant] and their beneficiaries.”

She said she engaged in forced sexual intercourse with one of Diddy’s powerful friends.

In addition, she said Diddy “passed” her off to other Defendants, named as Defendant Does in the suit, to be “sexually assaulted as part of their ongoing corrupt sex trafficking organization.”

Adria claimed Diddy had “hidden cameras in every room of his home in the Hamptons, New York and Star Island, Miami, Florida.”

“Defendant Does, who were individuals {Diddy and another defendant] passed off [Adria] to be sexually assaulted, were filmed by [Diddy’s] security cameras sexually assaulting [Adria] while [Adria] is unconscious during the “White Parties” in both New York and Florida,” the lawsuit claimed.

Amy Sussman / Getty

Adria’s lawyer noted, “this treasure trove of evidence in [Diddy’s] possession may either still be in [Diddy’s] possession or in the possession of the FBI, as the FBI executed a warrant and raided [Diddy’s] residences in April 2024,” the suit said. Adria said she “escaped” Diddy by leaving New York for California in 2009.

She said she was hospitalized for mental illness “as a direct result of being trafficking by [Diddy].”

Her lawyer added, “[Adria] has also experienced alcohol and drug addiction, as she attempted to cope with the emotional trauma of being assaulted and trafficked. [Adria] has also experienced intimacy issues, as she struggles to maintain emotional and sexual relationships with men. [Adria] was recently married, however fears her marriage may fall apart due to her mental breakdowns precipitated by memories of the assault and trafficking.”

The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages.

Diddy’s attorney, Jonathan Davis, tells In Touch, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

Adria’s lawsuit is the latest in a string of lawsuits brought by women against Diddy. The mogul has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.