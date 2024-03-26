Prince Harry has been named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones‘ $30 million sex trafficking and sexual abuse lawsuit against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Harry, 39, was not accused of any wrongdoing but was the only celebrity mentioned by name when it came to how Combs, 54, used famous faces to ​legitimize his alleged sex parties in the lawsuit filed in Manhattan in ​February.

“Mr. Combs was known for throwing the ‘best’ parties,” the suit reads, according to Jones. “Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr. Combs sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist[s], musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry.”

Harry and Combs allegedly first met in 2007 when the musician and Kanye West performed at London’s Concert for Diana, a tribute to the Duke of Sussex’s late mother, Princess Diana. ​Harry’s brother, Prince William, was also present.

Combs went on to gush about Harry in 2012, telling The Sun, “I really can’t wait to get to the U.K. as London is one of my favorite cities. I’m also hoping I’ll get to catch up with Prince Harry while I’m there.” The rapper added, “He’s such a cool guy and it’s about time we hung out. I need him to take me to some of those wild Mayfair clubs.”

The news of Harry’s mention in Jones’ lawsuit comes after Combs’ mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, March 25, in connection with ​a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Jones claimed in his lawsuit that he worked as a producer on Combs’ 2023 album, The Love Album: Off the Grid. He accused the artist of forcing him to procure sex workers and engage in unwanted sex acts with them.

In the lawsuit, Jones directly accused Combs of “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus.” He also claimed Combs drugged him and ​said he woke up naked in bed with two sex workers.

Combs’ lawyer Shawn Holley denied the accusations. “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Combs was also sued by ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie Ventura in November 2023. In the filing obtained by In Touch, she accused him of rape and physical abuse that took place for over a decade. She alleged that she was lured into an “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” with one of the “most powerful men in the entertainment industry.”

One day after Ventura, 37, filed her $30 million civil lawsuit, Combs settled out of court with his ex. The “Bad Boy for Life” artist “vehemently denied” the “offensive and outrageous allegations.”

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura said in a statement after settling. “I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Combs said he was happy to resolve the situation with his ex-girlfriend “amicably.” “I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” he said in a statement.