A video of a teenage Justin Bieber hanging out with Sean “Diddy” Combs has resurfaced as the rapper’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided on Monday, March 25, as part of a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations.

The video ​– which was posted to Justin’s YouTube page in November 2009 and still remains there ​– has begun showing up on some fans’ timelines. The “Holy” singer wrote in the caption, “I told you guys I produced a song for DIDDY and I wanted to show it to him and you got his attention. Best fans in the world. Well, this past weekend I spent 48 HRS with DIDDY and had some fun. Here is some of the action. Thanks for the car PUFF … haha.”

“As soon as you turn 16, I’m gonna let you rock this. It’ll be yours,” Combs, 54, told Justin, 30, as he showed him a silver Lamborghini.

Getty Images

“Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15 year old’s dream,” Combs explained while Justin, still wearing his sideswept hairstyle stood next to him.

The “Last Night” artist said of Justin, “I have been given custody of him. He’s signed to Usher. I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album.”

“I don’t have legal guardianship of him,” Combs said of the “Baby” singer, adding, “but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me. We gonna go full buck full crazy.” Justin excitedly added, “Going crazy.”

When asked what he wanted to do over the next two days, Justin said, “Let’s go get some girls,” as Diddy told him, “A man after my own heart.”

The comments section was filled with responses in light of the sex trafficking allegations against Combs.

“How did anybody not catch this 14yrs ago??? We’ve got to do better this time around,” one person wrote, while another added, “Justin whenever you’re ready to tell your story. We’re here for you boo.”

“He had no business hanging out with a little boy … no way,” one user wrote while another chimed in, “Crazy how back then we thought nothing of it and now it’s f–king wicked.” Along with a crying emoji, one fan commented, “Poor Justin. This gives me chills,” as another wrote the video was “Creepy AF.”

In February, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit against Combs. He accused the music mogul of forcing him to procure sex workers and engage in unwanted sex acts with them.

In the lawsuit, Jones directly accused Combs of “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus.” He also claimed Combs drugged him and ​said he woke up naked in bed with two sex workers.

The lawsuit also accused Combs’ chief of staff Kristina Khorram of aiding and abetting the musicians’ sexual assault of Jones and of working with Combs “to groom him into accepting a homosexual relationship.”

Combs’ lawyer Shawn Holley denied the accusations. “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”