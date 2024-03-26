Sean “Diddy” Combs is the proud father of seven kids, which he shares with four different women. Who are the “Coming Home” musician’s kids kids and what has he said about parenthood?

How Many Kids Does Diddy Have?

The “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” rapper became a father when he welcomed son Justin Combs in 1993 with stylist and fashion designer Misa Hylton.

Diddy’s family expanded when he began dating Kim Porter in 1994, who welcomed son Quincy Taylor Brown with Al B. Sure! in 1991. Quincy was just 3 at the time he met Diddy, and the New York City native quickly became a father figure to the toddler before he adopted him. He currently works as an actor, singer and model.

Kim – who died in November 2018 – and Diddy welcomed their first biological child together in 1998 when their son Christian was born. Christian has followed in his father’s footsteps and currently performs music under the name King Combs.

Businesswoman Sarah Chapman gave birth to Diddy’s first daughter, Chance, in July 2006. Despite being friends for years, Sarah and Diddy’s romance was never openly romantic. However, Kim was blindsided by Chance’s birth and ended her relationship with Diddy in 2007.

Just five months after Chance was born, Kim gave birth to twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie in December 2006.

Diddy announced he became a father for the seventh time when he revealed that his youngest daughter, Love, was born in December 2022. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote via X at the time. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Dana Tran was later revealed as Love’s mother, according to her birth certificate obtained by TMZ.

Diddy Has Gushed About His Children on Social Media

Diddy has never been shy when it comes to praising his children and has publicly praised them several times.

Back in 2016, Justin became the first of the Combs family to graduate from college when he earned his degree from UCLA. “Never stop dreaming or believing!! Yesterday was one of the greatest days of my life!” Diddy wrote about Justin in a now-deleted Instagram post about his graduation. “@princejdc I’m so proud of you!!”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper made sure to spend quality time with his kids during Father’s Day in June 2023. “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!! LOVE! LOVE! LOVE,” he captioned a family photo on Instagram at the time.

More recently, Diddy shared a photo with his three eldest daughters via Instagram in March 2024. “The Combs Girls,” he captioned the post alongside a red heart emoji.