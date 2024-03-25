Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security on Monday, March 25, in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation, according to multiple reports.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the rapper’s estates on both coasts with guns drawn and detained those inside, as seen in footage captured by Fox 11 and TMZ. It remains unclear if Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, 54, was present at either property at the time.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” a Homeland Security Investigations rep said, per TMZ.

The Sean John founder has made headlines in recent months after his ex-girlfriend Cassie – real name Casandra Ventura – accused him of rape and physical abuse in a November 2023 lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by In Touch at the time. The “Me and You” singer, 37, claimed she was lured into an “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” with one of the “most powerful men in the entertainment industry.”

She also alleged to have been “forced to engage in sex acts with male sex workers while masturbating and filming the encounters,” adding that Diddy “emphasized the age and power dynamic” and “lured” her into a relationship.

The former couple – who dated from 2005 when she was 19 until 2015 – settled the case privately just one day after Cassie’s filing. However, according to Diddy’s lawyer, the settlement was in “no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

“Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,” the attorney continued in a statement. “He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

In the weeks that followed, multiple other individuals came forward with allegations of sexual abuse and assault against the rapper, including a case filed by a former male employee.

Rodney Jones accused Diddy of sexually harassing, drugging and threatening him between September 2022 to November 2023 in a February court filing. He is seeking $30 million.

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls,” Diddy’s lawyer said. “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”