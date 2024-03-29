Diddy’s Controversial Moments: Legal Woes, Accusations

1998

In 1998, music executive Steven Stoute managed Nas, and at the time, Nas and Combs had recorded the song “Hate Me Now” together. When Stoute sent the video to MTV to air, he accidentally sent a version of the video that depicted Combs as Jesus Christ being crucified on the cross. Combs was reportedly enraged at the mistake and Stoute claimed that the “Bad Boy For Life” rapper, along with two other men, came into his office and beat Stoute with a champagne bottle. Combs was charged with second-degree assault and criminal mischief. While Stoute said that he suffered from a broken arm and jaw, Combs claimed no bones were broken.

“Puff Daddy is the darling of the celebrity set,” one insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “He drives a Bentley, he throws parties at his mansions on Long Island or in Malibu for famous pals like Sting or Donald Trump and he has romanced such sexy women as Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey. But now it looks like he’s in hot water.”

However, in June 1999, Combs issued a statement and admitted the alleged incident did take place.

“I basically went to his office, and what happened in his office, I really can’t speak about but I can say this: the way I handled myself in his office was completely wrong and I’ve since apologized to Steve about that and I felt like, you know, I just disappointed myself,” Combs said in a statement to MTV.

He was sentenced to one day of anger management classes.