Diddy Shares Photo of Daughter on Easter Amid Legal Troubles

P. Diddy didn’t let his legal battle interfere with Easter celebrations as the Bad Boy founder celebrated the holiday with ​his youngest child, daughter Love.

“HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love,” Diddy, 54, real name ​Sean Love Combs, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 31.

The music mogul shared four pictures of his little one in the carousel post, including snapshots from a professional Easter-themed photoshoot and a few at-home moments. Love, 1, donned a few pastel outfits, including a floral dress with a matching purse, a quilted pink coat and pearl ballerina shoes.

Diddy is holding onto family time after his Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided on March 25 in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper wasn’t on either property when Homeland Security arrived. However, his sons Christian “King” Combs and Justin Combs were inside the California estate during the raid. The two were photographed handcuffed and detained as agents searched the house, though they were not arrested.

While agents bombarded Diddy’s homes, he was on his private jet that was circling Barbuda. The Sean John founder’s aircraft was being tracked and its location shared online, leading fans and fellow celebrities to react to the travel.

“… you know it’s bad when you sprinting to Barbuda? I don’t even know the local animal there?” Dainty Kane’s Aubrey O’Day wrote via Instagram Stories on March 25.

Diddy was photographed outside of a Miami airport later that day.

The inspection of Diddy’s properties happened four months after his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him for $30 million and claimed she experienced rape and physical abuse during their relationship. Diddy and the “Me & U” singer secretly started their on-again, off-again relationship in 2007 and split 11 years later.

The lawsuit was settled the same day Cassie filed the document to the federal court on November 16, 2023. It was settled after the Grammy-winning musician coughed up $30 million, though he did not admit to Cassie’s claims.

“Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,” Diddy’s lawyer in a statement. “He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Diddy was hit with a separate lawsuit on February 26 after producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claimed that he experienced similar things as Cassie. In the filing, Rodney claimed that Diddy drugged, sexually harassed and threatened him while they worked on The Love Album: Off the Grid from September 2022 until after its release in November 2023.

