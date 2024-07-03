Diddy Selling Los Angeles Mansion for $70 Million After Raid

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly looking for a fresh start and secretly put his Los Angeles mansion up for sale nearly four months after the property was raided by Homeland Security.

The disgraced music mogul is selling the California property for a whopping $70 million, TMZ reported on Wednesday, ​July 3. Diddy is asking for almost double the price he paid when he bought the home in 2014 for $40 million.

On March 25, Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by Homeland Security in connection to ​an ongoing investigation. The Bad Boy Records founder, 54, wasn’t at either of the properties during the time of the raids. However, his sons Justin and King Combs were inside the Beverly Hills house and were detained outside the home while authorities raided the inside. Neither of the men ​were arrested and were released upon their departure.

Diddy was frowned upon by fans months before the home raids took place. On November 2023, In Touch obtained court documents from Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who accused him of physical abuse and rape in a lawsuit.

The case was settled one day after Cassie’s November 16, ​2023, filing and Diddy was ordered to pay her $30 million.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie, 37, said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Diddy, who previously denied the “ME & U” singer’s accusations, sent his “love” to Cassie. Meanwhile, his lawyer, Ben Brafman, clarified the reason for the quick settlement.

“Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,” the attorney continued in a statement. “He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Getty

Cassie and Diddy’s tumultuous past relationship made headlines ​again in May when a video surfaced of a 2016 incident showing the Sean John founder physically ​assaulting Cassie in a hotel lobby.

On May 17, CNN obtained video of Diddy kicking Cassie at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, which is no longer in business. In the unsettling clip, the “Long Way 2 Go” singer seemingly attempted to flee the hotel and scurried toward the elevators. However, Diddy appeared shortly after and shoved her to the ground before further physically assaulting her.

Diddy addressed the video via Instagram two days later, saying, “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. But sometimes you gotta do that.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” the “I Need a Girl” ​rapper said. “I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Six other women have since stepped forward ​with claims about their alleged negative experiences with Diddy.

The “Last Night” artist addressed the allegations against him in December 2023 and claimed his innocence.

“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” his statement read. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

However, after that, two of the women still filed lawsuits against Diddy.

Days after Diddy’s assault video was released, former model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her in New York City in 2003.

On May 23, April Lampros filed a lawsuit ​claimed he allegedly assaulted her three times, the last allegedly occurring ​at the same time ​he was dating Jennifer Lopez in 2000.

Diddy has yet to publicly address ​these claims.