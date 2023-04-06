In trouble with the law? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is sending a warning to fans after a scammer claimed there was a warrant out for her arrest. Keep reading for details on her potential legal troubles.

Was Janelle Brown Scammed?

The reality star revealed during an Instagram Live on Thursday, April 6, that someone attempted to scam her out of an undisclosed amount of money.

“So I am actually doing this as kind of like a ‘beware,’” Janelle began in her video to fans. “I just had a guy call me from my area code saying there was a warrant out for my arrest cause I failed to appear for jury summons.”

The mother of six – who shares children Logan, Gabriel, Garrison, Madison, Hunter and Savanah with ex-husband Kody Brown – said that she checked with her county and learned that “it’s obviously a scam that’s happening now.”

“He’s like, ‘We can solve that right now with a bond,’” she added. “I said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna call back, I’ll call you back directly because I don’t know who you are.’ But he’s like, ‘But we can’t break contact, because if we break contact for more than a minute, there’s the automatic warrant.’”

Was Janelle Brown Arrested?

Ultimately, Janelle did not fall for the scammer’s tactics despite admitting that it was “trickier than normal.”

“I’m here to tell you, they called me from my area code, they told me there’s a warrant out for my arrest and I could take care of it, just that typical thing,” the Plexus ambassador warned. “My address is a little bit protected, so it’s possible I didn’t get the mail. He said he was with the sheriff. He gave me the sheriff’s name.”

The TLC personality went on to say that she simply told the scammer that she had “a great lawyer,” before ending the conversation.

Where Does Janelle Brown Live?

In June 2021, Janelle announced that she would be moving onto the Brown family’s property in Flagstaff, Arizona, and living in an RV.

However, when that plan didn’t pan out, Janelle and her children moved into a rental home as they awaited construction on Coyote Pass. In December 2022, In Touch exclusively revealed that she and the polygamous patriarch had called it quits after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Since their split, Janelle remains in Flagstaff where she lives in a smaller home.