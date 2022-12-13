Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is officially a single woman following her December 2022 split from husband, Kody Brown, but what happens next? While she’s best known for her role in the polygamous brood, she also has a job outside of reality TV! Keep reading to find out how Janelle makes a living, her previous jobs and more.

What Is ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Job?

Janelle has been a certified health coach since 2019 and makes a living through her lifestyle business, Strive With Janelle.

“The essence of my work is to facilitate self-growth by helping you identify your core mind, body and spirit challenges, so that you can overcome them with confidence,” she explained on her company website. “Only then, will you be able to fully embrace who you are and start living a happier and healthier life.”

Through her website, the mom of six offers health coaching appointments and also sells a variety of merchandise including water bottles, watches, bags, shirts and pedometers.

Additionally, Janelle and former sister wife, Christine Brown, work together to share wellness advice and products on their joint Instagram account, The Secret to Self Care. The pair often promote health-based brand Plexus on their social media platforms.

What Did Janelle Previously Do For a Living?

When Sister Wives premiered in September 2010, the Brown family lived in Lehi, Utah, before relocating to Las Vegas and eventually settling in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“I was working for the Utah state government and I had to leave my job when we moved,” the TLC alum told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in February 2016. “I was without a career, trying to figure out what I wanted to do to re-enter the workforce here.”

Following their move to the cul-de-sac in Nevada, Janelle turned to a career in real estate.

“My favorite days are when I’m out showing clients, both sellers and buyers,” she told the publication. “I love to see all the houses because there are so many options available in Las Vegas and every client I’ve had has wanted something different.”

What Else Does Janelle Brown Do For Work?

Janelle has appeared on the long-running series since its debut on TLC, but it is unclear how much Janelle takes home from filming.

Reality producer Terence Michael has estimated that reality families earn about 10 percent of a show’s per-episode budget. It is believed that TLC spends between $250,000 and $400,000 per episode on its shows, which means the Browns take in $25,000 to $40,000, to be divided among all members.

Kody and Janelle Clashed Over Finances in Season 17

While season 17 of the series focused on Christine’s split from Kody, it also highlighted Janelle and Kody’s growing issues as they argued over pandemic protocols, living arrangements and the changing family dynamic.

Discovery+

The pair also clashed about Janelle’s living situation. Kody argued that the family couldn’t afford to pass off the Coyote Pass land — which would allow Janelle to start building — and instead insisted Janelle buy Christine’s former home in Flagstaff to no avail.

“I’m the one who gets the taxes to the accountant. I see how the money was dispersed from the family account,” Janelle shot back to producers in a private confessional during the November 27, 2022, episode. “So, sort of felt like he was using me and my buying power to save the house he loves.”

In December 2022, In Touch broke the news that Janelle and Kody had split, with an insider revealing that the Strive With Janelle founder had “outgrown” her relationship with the family patriarch.