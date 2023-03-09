Family rivalry? Gwendlyn Brown addressed claims that she doesn’t get along with some of her siblings in a video shared via her YouTube channel. Keep scrolling to find out if the siblings are feuding, get a glimpse into their dynamics and more.

Are the ‘Sister Wives’ Kids Feuding?

Kody Brown shares 18 kids with his wife, Robyn Brown, and his exes, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. However, it appears that not all of the siblings have close relationships.

In a YouTube video that recapped a season 17 episode of the TLC show shared on March 3, 2023, Gwendlyn was asked by a fan if she still lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, and why she doesn’t seem to see Robyn’s kids – Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon and Ariella – much.

“I do still live in Flagstaff and I don’t see any of my siblings on Robyn’s side,” the college student shared, adding that they were invited to her engagement party in February 2023. “I don’t know if, like, she felt it wouldn’t be a safe space for them or if they decided they just didn’t want to go, but it seems they’ve decided they don’t want to see me.”

Gwendlyn – who Kody shares with Christine – admitted that it “hurts my feelings” that Robyn’s kids seemingly don’t want to have a relationship with her. “If I’m not a safe person for them, then I’m not a safe person for them,” she said.

“I do miss them, completely,” the TV personality continued, adding that she sees “all of the older kids every time that they’re in town.”

“The rest of us talk completely fine,” Gwendlyn noted of her relationships with her other siblings.

Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Get Along With Paedon Brown?

Despite insisting that she has good relationships with her older siblings, Gwendlyn has been open about her problems with her brother Paedon Brown over the years.

In March 2022, Kody and Christine’s only son admitted to physically assaulting Gwendlyn in the past.

“Many years ago, I messed up. I hit Gwen,” he revealed in a TikTok Live video, which was screen-recorded and posted to Reddit. “I slapped Gwen after some words were exchanged, and I took it too far and I slapped her.”

Paedon continued, “And she thinks that I might do it again, and she’s scared of me, which is OK. I’m not gonna argue with her. I’m not gonna fight on that.”

After noting that their mother was aware of the incident and was “trying to help” Gwendlyn come to terms with the situation, he insisted he wants his younger sister to “feel safe.”

There still appears to be bad blood between the siblings, who have made negative comments about each other.

Courtesy of Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

In January 2023, Paedon claimed that Gwendlyn “cut most of us off because we’re all sexist, racist homophobes” during an interview with John Yates.

“Yes, we are all sexist, racist homophobes. But because I’m a white male and a soldier, I’m sexist,” he sarcastically added.

Gwendlyn fired back at her brother in a Patreon video, which was shared via Instagram by a fan account in January 2023.

“He is still the sexist, homophobic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser that he has always been for several years,” she said. “He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing, and I would strongly advise taking anything he says as fact. I would advise against giving him any kind of support even if you’re just watching the kind of content he puts out.”