His hard work has paid off. Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, has passed the bar exam and has officially become an attorney!

Derick, who took the bar exam on February 22 and 23, was among 44 people who “will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas,” according to a press release shared by the Arkansas Supreme Court.

His final hurdle before becoming a fully licensed attorney comes nearly 11 months after he graduated from law school in May 2021.

“Getting ready for graduation!” Jill, 30, wrote over her Instagram Story, which showed Derick, 33, getting dressed before University of Arkansas School of Law’s ceremony as the Counting On alum took a selfie wearing a red dress. “So proud of my man!”

Before his May ceremony, Derick offered his thoughts on his education journey, sharing a snap from his undergrad graduation a decade prior.

“My mom reminded me it was exactly 10 years ago today I graduated from OSU’s School of Accounting, and tomorrow I will graduate from the UA School of Law,” the father of two, who shares sons Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 3, with Jill, wrote.

Not only did Derick give his wife a shoutout, but he also praised his mom in the Mother’s Day post.

“My mom was my biggest supporter during that time, and my wife has helped me make it through law school,” he wrote.

“I couldn’t have done it without either of them, and they both continue to be my biggest supporters,” he added. “Happy Mother’s Day to Jill and my mom!”

“You’re the best! So proud of you and excited for tomorrow! Praise the Lord!,” Jill commented on her husband’s post.

Derick’s newly minted status as a certified legal practitioner comes nearly two weeks after Jill’s brother Josh Duggar’s sentencing hearing for two counts of possessing and receiving child pornography was delayed for two months following his request.

The hearing, which was initially scheduled for April 5, 2022, will now take place on May 25.

The 34-year-old was previously arrested and taken into custody in April 2021 after a federal grand jury in Arkansas indicted him for “knowingly” receiving illicit images of children under 12 years old. He was found guilty of both charges of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021 and faces up to 40 years in prison, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years.