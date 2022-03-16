Jill Duggar Is Glowing in Her Baby Bump Photos! See Moments From Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Bun in the oven! Counting On alum Jill Duggar has been glowing throughout her third pregnancy with husband Derick Dillard.

“Have pickle, will walk!” Jill, 30, wrote via Instagram on March 15 alongside a selfie of her biting into a pickle, showing off her growing baby bump. “Thankful to be feeling a little better, even though not 100 percent yet. Thank y’all for your prayers!”

The reality duo revealed they had tested positive for COVID-19 five days earlier, with Jill telling fans that “prayers [are] appreciated for quick recoveries and for baby to stay healthy too!”

In late February, Jill and Derick, 32, announced they were expecting their third child together on their family blog.

“We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” they revealed on February 27. “We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far, and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

The former 19 Kids and Counting stars, who married in 2014, share sons Israel and Samuel together. And while the family is thrilled to be welcoming another baby, they experienced a heartbreaking loss when Jill suffered a miscarriage in late 2021.

“Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” Jill and Derick continued in their February blog post.

They previously opened up about the devastating loss on their blog in October 2021.

“We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby,” the TLC alumni wrote at the time, showing a clip of Jill’s positive pregnancy test. “We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys’ faces as we shared the news with them.”

Jill and Derick then explained the meaning behind the unborn child’s full name.

“Here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature. We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God’s life-giving presence.”

Jill and Derick also detailed the inspiration behind the middle moniker: “We chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time.”

Toward the end of their emotional post, the couple concluded, “Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!”

Now that Jill and Derick are expecting baby No. 3, the pair are excited to add another youngster to their growing family.

Keep scrolling to see Jill’s cutest photos of her baby bump throughout her third pregnancy!