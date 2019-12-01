Missing his little girl. Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason took to Instagram to share throwback photos of his daughter, Ensley, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Jenelle Evans. His posts come just two days after Jenelle celebrated Thanksgiving with Ensley and the rest of her family at a Cracker Barrel in Nashville, which is where she is currently living.

“The most precious sweet girl ever,” David, 31, captioned a photo of his adorable 2-year-old on Sunday, December 1. In the photo, Ensley was all dressed up in a light teal tulle dress with white stockings, silver glitter Mary Janes and a tan coat.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

On Saturday, November 30, David shared another throwback photo of Ensley. “Missing my precious baby so much,” he captioned a photo of Ensley all bundled up in a white cable knit pom hat, a white fleece coat, black pants and Doc Martens boots.

His posts seem to be a reaction after he spent his first Thanksgiving without his family. On Friday, November 29, Jenelle retweeted a fan’s tweet that shed some light on how she celebrated the holiday in her new city.

“Hey [Y’all]! Got to take care of @PBandJenelley_1 and her family on my BUSY shift @CrackerBarrel in Nashville on Thursday 💓 Such an amazing nice family plus Barb was there 😩😂 I hope my service was wonderful!” the fan wrote on Twitter, which was also accompanied by a group photo. In the shot, Jenelle, 27, smiled wide as she posed for a picture with her mom, Barbara Evans, Ensley, her sons Kaiser and Jace and three Cracker Barrel staff members.

Fans flooded the comments and they couldn’t help but point out how happy Jenelle and her family seem after she made the decision to divorce David. “Guys … look at those genuine smiles … ya [sic] girl and her kids look so legitimately happy, safe and at peace. Love seeing that,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Great photo! They all look so much happier and healthier!!”

As In Touch previously reported, Jenelle announced she would be divorcing David on October 31 — six months after David’s dog killing incident, where he shot the family’s French bulldog on their property. The incident eventually led MTV to stop filming with Jenelle, and it also led to a custody battle with CPS where she lost custody temporarily of Ensley and Kaiser, 5, in May. She later regained custody of her youngest children in July.

After leaving David, Jenelle was granted a restraining order against David and she relocated her family to Nashville, where she is starting a new life. On November 25, David appeared in court in Nashville where a judge ruled the restraining order would be extended for two more weeks until their next court hearing.