OutDaughtered’s Danielle Busby Shares Before and After Photos of ‘Crafty’ Home Decor Updates

A little fall refresher! OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby shared before and after photos of her family’s gorgeous home in Texas after she gave their house decor an update just in time for autumn.

“Being crafty and creative today,” Danielle, 37, captioned a before photo featuring a bare corner of what appeared to be the Busby family’s foyer. The space was completely empty and showed off the light gray bare walls with white trim.

In her after photo, the mom of six showed off her interior design skills after she spruced up the area. She added a round mirror above a wood and black metal shelving unit. On the bottom shelf, Danielle added a wicker cubby with an orange throw blanket peeking out over the side, a black and silver throw pillow with the phrase “Thankful, Grateful and Blessed” written across the front, as well as a decorative white pumpkin. The top shelf featured another white pumpkin, a lantern candle holder, a framed photo, a black-and-white checkered print pumpkin, a black diffuser and a black vase with wheat with a pampas grass bouquet.

The Busby foyer wasn’t the only spot in the house to get a little upgrade. Danielle also showed off her handiwork at updating their front door and front porch decor. In her before photo, she showed off their fall vibes with a pumpkin welcome mat and a big planter pot featuring orange flowers.

“Only cost me a whole $35!! ‘New’ door and planter #paint,” Danielle captioned the after photo. In the snap, her door and planter had gotten a darker makeover with a fresh coat of a charcoal-colored paint.

It seems the TLC star was in the mood to give her family’s home an update for the fall. The family of 8 — Danielle shares quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker and daughter, Blayke, with husband Adam Busby — live in Houston and they’ve been able to renovate their abode to their tastes.

The house features a massive kitchen and pantry, which has been remodeled to fit their family’s needs. The home had been under construction for quite some time, but it seems the Busbys don’t mind making some in-season adjustments to the decor to keep their look updated.

Keep scrolling below for before and after photos of Danielle’s foyer and front porch!