Entering the double digits! OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby gushed over her eldest daughter, Blayke, while celebrating her 10th birthday.

“My baby girl! All grown up!” the mom of six, 37, wrote in a sentimental caption via her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 5. “May your sweet soul always be so beautiful,” Danielle continued alongside a montage of throwback pics captured over the years, adding, “Mama loves you more than ever!”

In the most recent snap of her baby girl, Blayke was all smiles with a sparkling birthday-themed headband on. The 10-year-old posed in front of a special dessert and looked ready to blow out her candle.

Meanwhile, Danielle’s husband, Adam Busby, said he couldn’t “even put into words” how proud he is to be Blayke’s father in his own adoring message. “You are my first baby,” he wrote. “You made me a daddy. Happy 10th Birthday Blaykers.”

The reality TV dad, 38, also shared a beaming portrait taken in the hospital on the very day they welcomed Blayke in 2011. He later followed up with a fun-filled video of her riding around in her brand new go-kart, which they gave her as a birthday gift.

Adam and Danielle are pulling out all the stops for Blayke, having previously enjoyed a visit to TGR Exotics Wildlife Park with some of her closest friends. “Today was spent off social media to give Blayke my undivided attention. We had the BEST time, and actually the best two days! I love seeing this girl smile and laugh, and we made that happen 24/7 the last 48 hours,” she shared.

Danielle has been cherishing the new memories she is making with her loved ones nearly five months after she was hospitalized for “alarming sensations in her arms and legs.” The Graeson Bee Boutique owner has yet to find out what her exact health issue is, but she is keeping faith they will eventually get to the bottom of it.

“I’m just like on a wave and have a lot of ups and downs and different forms of pains,” Danielle told Entertainment Tonight on March 30. “I’m looking at a possible autoimmune disease, and sometimes that’s just not easily defined. I’m just kind of having to go through a lot of the same processes over again, restarting different routines of blood work and everything.” Fortunately, Adam has been a huge support to Danielle throughout the unsettling experience.

It looks like some birthday fun with Blayke was just what they needed to lift her spirits!