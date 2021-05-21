Off to elementary school! OutDaughtered stars Danielle and Adam Busby are proud parents after attending the quintuplets’ graduation from kindergarten.

“And just like that, we have five first graders!” Adam, 38, wrote while sharing the news via Instagram on Friday, May 21. “Today closes the chapter on a huge time in the girls’ life. They have been going to this school since they could walk and now, they are moving on to join Blayke next year for the only year they will ever share the same school. Congratulations girls!”

Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

Danielle, 37, who has been dealing with health issues, was all smiles while posing next to 6-year-olds Ava, Olivia, Parker, Hazel and Riley after their induction ceremony. The kids wore red caps and gowns for the special occasion and they each got a diploma.

“It’s crazy to look back and to see how far we have come. I am amazed at these beautiful and smart girls of mine,” the Graeson Bee boutique owner captioned her own post. “So ready to see what next year holds for them.”

In recent weeks, Danielle has been patiently waiting to find out the reason behind her mysterious health issues, which she was first hospitalized for in November 2020. At the time, she had noticed “alarming sensations in her arms and legs,” which led her to undergo a series of tests and medical evaluations.

Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

Danielle and Adam discussed the latest development regarding her health struggles on the April 20 episode of their hit TLC show and hinted they could still have a long road ahead. “The other day we learned that there could be something wrong with Danielle’s heart,” the dad of six shared in a confessional. “It was like a gut punch. I wasn’t quite ready for that.”

Adam said he wanted to be an unwavering support for his wife amidst all of the uncertainty she was facing. “Hearing the fear in her voice … she normally doesn’t let that out,” the TV personality explained. Danielle was also getting prepared for the most invasive procedure she had yet, telling cameras, “I think what scares me the most [are] the findings of the test. I don’t want to have heart surgery.”

The Busbys have been married since April 5, 2006, and they celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary earlier this year.